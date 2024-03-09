Youngsters' response to pressure helped Ind trump England

IMAGE: India players celebrate after winning the 5th Test match against England in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A five-wicket haul on his 100th Test by Ravichandran Ashwin broke the back of England's batting line-up as India won the fifth and final Test by an innings and 64 runs at Dharamsala on Saturday.

India has won the series 4-1.

"To win a Test series, a lot of things have to fall into place and go right and our players did that, and that's why we are standing here with this series result," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

India were without several frontline players and fielded five debutants in the series.

Rohit was pleased with how the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan responded to the challenge.

"They responded very well to pressure throughout the series and there were a lot of times where we came back from behind during the series."

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes was honest in the assessment of his team's performance in the series. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

While England's batters put on a shambolic show against Ashwin and Co, Root waged a lone battle but did not get much support from the other end and was the last man out.

"We are man enough and big enough to accept that we have been outplayed by the better team since the first Test," Stokes said afterwards.

"We are going to take the positives from this series with the amount of cricket that we have got coming up and I'm really looking forward to drive this team even further forward."

Kuldeep was adjudged player of the match primarily for his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India opener Jaiswal won the player of the series for his aggregate of 712 runs, which included two double hundreds, from nine innings.

This was India's 17th consecutive Test series win at home, where they have not lost a test series since an Alastair Cook-led England bested them in 2012.