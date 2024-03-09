Bonanza for Team India! BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme

IMAGE: Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional 'reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches'. Photograph: BCCI

Fresh from their comprehensive 4-1 Test series victory against England, the Indian team were rewarded with a bonus as the BCCI announced the launch of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' in order to make Test cricket more attractive for the players.

As per the scheme announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional 'reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches'.



As per the incentive scheme, the players who feature in more than 50 percent of the Test matches for the season will be rewarded with a bonus of Rs 25 lakh per match if they are part of the playing XI and Rs 15 lakh for the non-playing member.



For players, who feature in more than 75 percent of the matches, they will get Rs 45 lakh if they are part of the playing XI and Rs 22.5 lakh if they are not part of the playing XI.



'I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes,' said Shah on X.



