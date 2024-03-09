News
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat

Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat

March 09, 2024 17:02 IST
'You've just got to be positive enough to take that risk, accept that it may lead to your downfall. But when the intent is there and you have a clear reason as to why you are playing that shot, you can hold your hands up and accept it.'

England's Ben Stokes reacts after being bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes reacts after being bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 3 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India kept up their enviable home record by completing a 4-1 series victory against England on Saturday as the visitors catipulted to an innings and 64-run defeat on Day 3 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala, following some shambolic batting.

Critics say England's so-called "Bazball" approach borders on recklessness. But England captain Stokes defended the swashbuckling batting that has become the hallmark of their current style of play.

 

It was England's first series defeat under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, who have championed an ultra-aggressive approach to Test cricket.

"When India get on top, especially with the ball, they get a lot of men around the bat and with the quality of their (spin) bowlers...you've got to find ways of getting rid of those close fielders," Stokes explained.

"And that comes with risk, and risks don't always pay off.

"You've just got to be positive enough to take that risk, accept that it may lead to your downfall. But when the intent is there and you have a clear reason as to why you are playing that shot, you can hold your hands up and accept it."

Stokes, who underwent knee surgery last November, resumed bowling in this match.

The all-rounder took heart from the performance of spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, both playing in their debut series.

"Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley have shown us what they're about and we've found two quality players there for the future," Stokes said.

"Bash has been very sick at the start of this Test match, but he's come away with another five-wicket haul and Tom has been exceptional throughout the whole series."

