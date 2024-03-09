News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He has something about him...'

'He has something about him...'

March 09, 2024 16:55 IST
Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow on Day 3 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

With India recording a thumping win over England inside three days in the fifth and final Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded spinner Kuldeep Yadav's performance with the ball and bat.

 

A five-wicket haul on his 100th Test by Ravichandran Ashwin broke the back of England's batting line-up, handing the Three Lions' 'Bazball' school of cricket a blow as India won the Test by an innings and 64 runs at Dharamshala on Saturday.

Kuldeep was crowned as the Player of the Match for his all-round performance as he scored 30 runs and took five wickets in England's first innings. He took two wickets in England's second innings.

"We know he (Kuldeep) has a lot of potential, can be a match-winner. He has something about him. Since his knee injury, he has come back, and he is putting a lot on the ball now. Most pleasing was his batting," Rohit said aftter the match..

In the series, Kuldeep scored 97 valuable runs down the order and took 19 wickets at an average of 20.15.

AGENCIES
