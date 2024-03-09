News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Jaiswal, Kuldeep helped guide India to series win

How Jaiswal, Kuldeep helped guide India to series win

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 09, 2024 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I was just thinking if I can take a bowler down, I will take him down. That's the plan and there was no backing out.'

Yashasvi Jaiswal finished with 712 runs in the series and became only the second Indian to score over 700 runs in a series after Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal finished with 712 runs in the series and became only the second Indian to score over 700 runs in a series after Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: BCCI

India outplayed England to win the 5th Test inside three days in Dharamsala and claim the series 4-1 and Player of the Series Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday attributed his overwhelming success in the five-Test rubber to his uninhibited approach while opening the innings.

Jaiswal ended the series with 712 runs with two hundreds and three fifties, averaging 89 and striking at 80.

 

"I was just thinking if I can take a bowler down, I will take him down. That's the plan and there was no backing out," said Jaiswal during the post-series presentation.

However, the left-hander, who became only the second Indian to score over 700 runs in a series after Sunil Gavaskar, said he wanted to keep his feet planted on the ground.

"I really enjoyed the series. I am trying to take it one game at a time and always thinking of how I can contribute to my team so that I can keep the team in a winning position," he added.

Skipper Rohit Sharma too reminded Jaiswal of the need to remain humble and focussed.

"He's got a long way to go, but it's amazing to be in this position. When a guy's got talent like that who can put pressure on the bowlers from the word go, there will be lots of challenges going forward. He is a tough guy and loves the challenges," said Rohit.

"He has come a long way and will understand what he needs to do. Top series for him, likes to score big," Rohit added.

Was trying to keep ball on good length: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav with Player of the match award in Dharamsala, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav with Player of the match award in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged player of the match for his seven-wicket haul and a feisty 30 down the order that helped India stretch the lead.

The left-arm wrist spinner said he was just trying to keep the ball on a good length throughout his spells.

"I just focus on keeping it on a good length and that is very important for a spinner in this format. I was not thinking too much about what the batter was trying to do," he said.

Kuldeep picked the wickets of Ben Stokes at Ranchi and Zak Crawley in Dharamsala as his favourite dismissals from the series.

"I really bowled well in Ranchi. The wicket was slow and the way I used the drift over there was fantastic. I liked the Stokes wicket in Ranchi.

"I also liked the Crawley wicket here (Dharamsala), that was a beautiful ball. I really liked my rhythm," he said.

Kuldeep bowled England captain Stokes with a delivery that spun in from off-stump while right-hander Crawley got castled by his stock ball that turned in sharply from the fifth-stump line to disturb his stumps.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India rout England in Dharamsala; win series 4-1
PIX: India rout England in Dharamsala; win series 4-1
BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme for Team India
BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme for Team India
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
2nd Test: New Zealand hold slender lead over Australia
2nd Test: New Zealand hold slender lead over Australia
'I'm least insecure about what people feel about me'
'I'm least insecure about what people feel about me'
PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England
PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng

Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng

PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England

PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances