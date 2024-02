IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan with their Test caps ahead of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

India start the third Test against England with two debutants in the playing eleven.

India handed debuts to middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, 26, a heavy scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel, 23, who replaces K S Bharat in the playing eleven.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan receives his Tesr cap from Anil Kumble.

The series is locked at 1-1 as England Captain Ben Stokes plays his 100th Test at the newly named Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel receives his Test cap from Dinesh Karthik, who kept wickets in 19 Tests for India.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan, flanked by father and coach Naushad Khan and wife Romana Zahoor.