Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Rohit hits fifty to rescue India

PHOTOS: Rohit hits fifty to rescue India

Source: PTI
February 15, 2024 12:05 IST
Images from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century on Day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma's resolute unbeaten fifty was India's balancer against the early blows that England inflicted through pacer Mark Wood as they reached 93/3 at lunch on the first day of the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

 

Wood (2/26) and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (1/30) gave England an early upper hand with excellent spells.

But Rohit (52 not out) stood tall in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24 batting) to steady the ship for India, who lost three quick wickets in the first hour after electing to bat.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma plays the pull shot. Photograph: BCCI

India were jolted early by Wood's express pace and movement off the surface which saw the home team's best batter in the series Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) walking back without contributing much.

Shubman Gill might have come to this match on the back of a match-winning hundred at Visakhapatnam but Wood dismissed him for a nine-ball duck

Gill, who was beaten around the off-stump with a nip-backer, pushed a delivery that moved away with hard hands and Ben Foakes completed the easiest of the catches behind the stumps.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja exchange words with James Anderson. Photograph: BCCI

India's woes worsened when No. 4 Rajat Patidar, who too had a few nervous moments against the England pacers, was outdone by a delivery that seemed to have stopped a bit after hitting the deck off spinner Hartley.
 
Patidar could not control his stroke as he ended up lobbing the ball to Ben Duckett at short cover, to leaving India reeling on 33/3 inside the first 10 overs.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Tom Hartley dismissed Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

However, Rohit and Jadeja used all their experience to push England back with a determined unbeaten 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

But, Rohit, who needed some runs after below-par outings in the previous matches, had a couple of moments of fortune as well.

IMAGE: Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Wood pinged on his helmet grill with a snorter, and then he survived a leg-before decision off James Anderson as DRS spotted a thin inside edge.

A few overs later, Joe Root spilled a tough chance at first slip off Hatley when Rohit was on 27.

But at the other end, Jadeja looked composed during his 42-ball innings and both will have more work to do in the second session.

IMAGE: Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
