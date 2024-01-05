News
Rahul Vs Pant Vs Iyer: Battle For No. 5

Rahul Vs Pant Vs Iyer: Battle For No. 5

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 05, 2024 17:57 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer may face formidable competition from the returning Rishabh Pant and the consistent K L Rahul. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters
 

Sanjay Manjrekar has provided insights into the intriguing battle for the coveted No. 5 spot in the Indian batting line-up.

Manjrekar suggests that Shreyas Iyer may face formidable competition from the returning Rishabh Pant and the consistent K L Rahul.

While Shreyas Iyer scored 31 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa, increased scrutiny may be inevitable owing to his recent struggle to convert starts into half-centuries.

Over his last eight Test innings, Iyer has posted scores of 4, 12, 0, 26, 31, 6, 0, and 4 not out, a trend that could intensify the evaluation of his batting consistency.

Commending Rahul for his unwavering commitment across all formats, Manjrekar acknowledged the batter's pivotal role in the first Test whn he scored a century.

However, Manjrekar sees a potential tussle for the No. 5 position once Rishabh Pant, set to make a comeback in IPL 2024, reassumes his role as the wicketkeeper-batsman.

During a compelling discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar remarked, 'Rahul is a guy who cares about every format. You know how he's built to value every opportunity that he gets after he got that 100.'

'Looking at two years from now, I believe he's really competing with Shreyas Iyer for a middle-order batting position because the moment Rishabh Pant is fit, he becomes your 'keeper-batsman, and there's great quality to Pant's batting and 'keeping as well.'

Manjrekar underscored the significance of Rahul's standout innings in the first Test, suggesting that seizing that moment could have tilted the series in India's favour in South Africa.

With Pant making his anticipated return, speculation looms over whether Shreyas Iyer will face a formidable challenge to secure a spot in the playing XI.

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

