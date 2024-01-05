'White ball domination can't make you a Test batsman'

'Cape Town once again showed cricketers with limited first class experience will always struggle against the red ball.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is bowled by Kagiso Rabada during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his consistent bowling which powered India to a series-levelling seven wicket victory against South Africa in the second and final Test in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4, 2024.



Bumrah returned with impressive figures of 6/61 to bowl out South Africa 176 in their second innings on Day 2. Chasing 79 for victory, India raced to the target in 12 overs as the match finished in the post-lunch session on Day 2.

This was India's first victory at Newlands in seven attempts as they became the first Asian team to win a Test at the venue.



'Well bowled by Bumrah, who showed us exactly, how bowling in the channel consistently is all that's required on such type of wickets,' Tendulkar tweeted



Tendulkar enjoyed batting at Newlands where he scored 489 runs in four Tests at an average of 81, with two centuries and two fifties.

He never returned empty handed when batting at Newlands with at least a fifty in every Test, but his effort went in vain as India lost two of those games, while two ended in draws.



Tendulkar also hailed South African opener Aiden Markram, who smashed his way to a counter-attacking 106 in the second innings to help the hosts avoid an innings defeat.



'Markram's approach was fantastic because sometimes attack is the best form of defence on a pitch like this.'

Virender Sehwag lauded India's pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as both of them picked up a six-wicket haul.



'Aap karo toh chamatkar... Hum karein toh pitch bekaar (It's a miracle if the opposition does it... and if we achieve it, the pitch is bad). 107 overs -- Test match over.'

Also proves, anything there for the fast bowlers, we are more threatening with our quality. Bumrah and Siraj were spectacular and a good beginning to 2024,' Sehwag posted.



Dinesh Karthik was disappointed that a high-profile series between the top two Test nations didn't have a series-deciding third match.



'This match had so much in so little time! To bat in a bowler's paradise is a big Test. Some great bowling performances and a brave knock from Markram on such a tricky pitch. Would have loved to see another Test in this intense series for a decider,"'Karthik said.



'If a subcontinent Test would have finished inside 2 days, the reactions would be quite different to say the least,' tweeted Wasim Jaffer.

Mohammad Kaif said the tough conditions in Cape Town gave ample proof that success in white ball cricket doesn't translate into runs in Test cricket, clearly indicating that the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal need to play more first class cricket.



'Cape Town once again showed cricketers with limited first class experience will always struggle against the red ball. Truth is white ball domination can't make you a Test batsman,' Kaif said.



'Undefeated tour of South Africa for Team India,' said Irfan Pathan, 'What thumping victory this. Special.'