Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates scoring a hundred in India’s first innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa, at Centurion, on Wednesday. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Don't you ever feel retorting to trolls that are merciless and at times downright out of line when they criticise you?

KL Rahul’s reply to that query was: “What will I achieve (by) doing that?

“Logon ko jo bolna hoga, bolenge (People will say what they want to). If you are a public performer, performance is your only yardstick to stay away from criticism.

“And about social media, the farther you stay away from it, the happier you will be,” a composed Rahul told media persons after scoring what Sunil Gavaskar termed as one of the 10 best hundreds ever hit by an Indian batter.

“If he (Gavaskar) has said that, it's a huge compliment,” declared Rahul post his stupendous 137-ball 101.

Rahul said the time away from the game due to injury helped him work on his personality.

“When you play international cricket, you are not only challenged as a player but also as a person because you have a personality.

So when I was away from the game, I worked on myself as a person. Obviously, there were people to help me.”

He felt that social media comments do affect a person but one needs to know where to draw a line.

“One who is hailing me today was abusing me some months back. Anyone who says he isn't affected by comments on social media is lying. But the more you stay away, the better it is for your mindset,” he said.

South Africa have their nose ahead in the ongoing first Test and Rahul said the track has become easier to bat on.

Dean Elgar’s unbeaten on 140 propelled the hosts to 256 for 5, in reply to India's 245 all out, made possible by a brilliant hundred from Rahul, before bad light brought early stumps on the second day's proceedings, at SuperSport Park, in Centurion, on Wednesday.

“Today, in the morning, when we'd batted for those 7-8 overs, I felt the wicket had eased a bit. But it can change here quickly with cracks opening out.”

He went on to say that the Centurion wicket never allows a batter to “feel set” and at times one can score freely and at times one can't.

The key to batting in the middle-order and playing long is not to plan too much, reckoned the 31-year-old.

“You can't plan that much. There's a game situation that tells you how to play in that time and moment. You have to remain free and empty. You need to be aware that you might have to bat with tail.”