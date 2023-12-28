News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rahul's 100 Among Top 10 100s'

'Rahul's 100 Among Top 10 100s'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 28, 2023 08:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul entered the exclusive company of Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who have scored more than one Test century in South Africa.Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters
 

K L Rahul's stellar performance in the series-opening Boxing Day Test against South Africa exceeded expectations.

Stepping in to bat at No. 6 for only the second time in his Test career, Rahul delivered a remarkable innings, crafting 101 runs from 137 balls in trying conditions, steering India to a total of 245.

Notably, he etched his name as the first overseas batter to achieve multiple Test centuries at Centurion, complementing his century in 2022.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Rahul celebrates his hundred at Centurion, December 27, 2023. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Rahul joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who have scored more than one Test century in South Africa.

Tendulkar, the record-holder for the most centuries in South Africa among Asian batsmen, commended Rahul's performance, underscoring the clarity of thought evident in his precise and confident footwork.

'Well played Rahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right,' Tendulkar tweeted.

Sunil Gavaskar proclaimed Rahul's century as one of the Top 10 centuries scored by Indians in Test cricket, underlining the magnitude of the achievement.

'I've been watching cricket for the last 50 years,' Gavaskar, who scored 34 Test centuriesm said, 'but I can surely say that this hundred by Rahul is in the Top 10 centuries scored by Indians in Test cricket.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Elgar wrested control for South Africa on Day 2
How Elgar wrested control for South Africa on Day 2
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?
Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?
Delhi logs first case of JN.1; India's tally at 109
Delhi logs first case of JN.1; India's tally at 109
MP: 12 people charred to death in bus-dumper collision
MP: 12 people charred to death in bus-dumper collision
3 from Guj detained over bomb threat email to RBI
3 from Guj detained over bomb threat email to RBI

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

K L Rahul's ton 'in top 10 of India's Test history'

K L Rahul's ton 'in top 10 of India's Test history'

Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul

Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances