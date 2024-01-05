How Dean Elgar spoiled India's party

IMAGE: The former Indian cricketer believes Dean Elgar’s knock in the first Test, denied India a series win. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said following India's series draw with South Africa, that the hosts were the most "beatable team" and 185 by opener Dean Elgar in the first Centurion Test prevented India from creating history.

He also said that there was no point of hosting a three-match ODI series between T20Is and Tests as it is not a 50-over World Cup year.

Manjrekar said to ESPNCricinfo after the match, "If I am the coach or the captain, I will look at it as a regret. If you look at the past and the teams India had to beat in South Africa, they were tough teams. This was the most beatable South African team. Dean Elgar's 185 prevented India from actually creating history."

"Said it before as well that there was no point of a three-match ODI series between the T20Is and the Test with it not even being an ODI World Cup year," he added.

India has travelled to South Africa nine times since 1992/93 and has never won a series in SA. Previously, they drew the series in 2010-2011 season under MS Dhoni's captaincy. They have only won five Tests in South Africa.

Manjrekar also said that the future of the South African team does not look great without its opener Dean Elgar, who retired from international cricket with 5,347 runs in 86 Tests with 14 Tests and 23 half-centuries. He also played eight ODIs, scoring 104 runs.

"Imagine this South African team without Dean Elgar. They would have lost the first Test. They do not give that much importance to Test cricket as well so I do not think the future is rosy. The bowling was not impressive too. I understand Dean Elgar's decision to bat first because the sun was out and the pitch was tricky," he concluded.