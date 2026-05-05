'Radhe Radhe': Raghu's IPL Breakthrough After 15-Year Grind

Mumbai Indians spinner Raghu Sharma's 15-year journey of struggle, faith and persistence culminates in a memorable IPL breakthrough at age 33.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Raghu Sharma celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants' Akshat Raghuwanshi, his maiden wicket in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

A clip doing the rounds on X shows Mumbai Indians fans chanting Raghu Sharma's name, with Tilak Varma acknowledging them with a thumbs up.

That the 33-year-old newcomer already has a fan base should not come as a surprise.

Raghu delivered an impressive performance on Monday, May 4, 2026, as Mumbai Indians comfortably chased down 229 to secure two vital points.

He had made his debut against Chennai Super Kings on May 2 and stood out immediately. While seasoned campaigners like Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya were conceding over 10 runs an over, Raghu returned economical figures of 0 for 24 in his four overs.

On the back of that performance, he retained his place in the XI against Lucknow Super Giants.

His start wasn't ideal. He conceded 14 runs in his opening over, including a six from Rishabh Pant.

But there was no sign of nerves.

Returning in the 13th over, Raghu struck with his very first ball. Akshat Raghuwanshi charged down the track, looking to play across the line, but inside-edged the ball onto his pad. It lobbed back to the bowler, who completed a simple return catch for his maiden IPL wicket.

What followed was as striking as the dismissal.

Raghu pulled out a handwritten note and held it up to the cameras.

'Radhe Radhe. A very painful 15 years. By divine mercy of Gurudev ended today. Thanks Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold) for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful. Jai Sri Ram,' it read.

It was a glimpse into a journey defined by perseverance, setbacks and faith.

IMAGE: Raghu Sharma holds up a note thanking Mumbai Indians after claiming his maiden IPL wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Born into a family of doctors, Raghu initially leaned towards academics, even pursuing electronic engineering. The 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory sparked his interest in cricket.

At 18, an unusually late start in sport, he picked up the game as a medium pacer. Weighing 102 kg at the time, injuries, particularly to his hamstrings, stalled progress.

A turning point came when Madan Lal -- a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team -- advised him to switch to leg spin.

Determined to improve, Raghu turned to YouTube, studying Shane Warne's tutorials and honing his craft in the nets.

In 2016, Harbhajan Singh recommended him as a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians. A trial followed, but the breakthrough remained elusive.

He eventually broke into domestic cricket with Punjab in 2017, announcing himself with a seven wicket haul in just his second game against Goa.

Yet, fitness issues continued to disrupt his progress. Stints with Puducherry followed, where he made his List A and T20 debuts in 2020-2021.

A year later, he found success in Sri Lanka's first-class circuit with gthe Galle Cricket Club, picking up 46 wickets in just six matches, including five five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket match performances.

But a change in overseas player regulations by Sri Lanka Cricket cut that chapter short.

Undeterred, Raghu moved to England's club circuit, where a chance meeting with South African spinner Imran Tahir proved invaluable. A brief but impactful 40-minute conversation helped refine his action and add the googly to his arsenal.

IMAGE: Raghu Yadav's story highlights perseverance, discipline and spirituality. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Back in India, he returned to Punjab for the 2023-2024 season but failed the yo-yo test. This time, he doubled down on fitness and strength training.

Opportunity knocked again ahead of the 2024-2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy when Coach Wasim Jaffer urged him to retake the fitness tests. He passed.

Raghu went on to claim 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 23.71, playing a key role in Punjab's run to the quarter-finals.

He has also contributed off the field, serving as a bowling coach at the Cricket Academy of Pathans (run by the Pathan brothers) in Jaipur between 2019 and 2021.

Just two games into his IPL career, Raghu's bowling approach is already clear.

Against LSG, barring a six from Aiden Markram, he maintained disciplined lines and lengths, relying on control rather than flight.

He avoided unnecessary risks, opting for pace through the air and consistency.

His work studying Warne is evident in his trajectory and control, while Tahir's influence shows in his variations, particularly the googly.

At times, his slightly slower pace may allow batters to attack. But on surfaces offering grip and turn, he has the tools to be highly effective.

The note he held up after his maiden wicket spoke of more than just a milestone -- it spoke of belief.

A visit to Vrindavan in 2014 proved transformative. Drawn to spirituality, Raghu embraced the path of Vaishnavism and later moved to Uttar Pradesh.

He has shown that with faith and perseverance no mountain is too high to climb.