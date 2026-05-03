IPL 2026: Struggle To Statement: Kartik Sharma Scripts CSK Win

Kartik Sharma recorded his maiden IPL half-century with a measured knock that saw Chennai Super Kings overhaul Mumbai Indians to keep their play-off hopes alive.

IMAGE: Kartik Sharma celebrates scoring 50 against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings wrested back momentum in IPL 2026 with a commanding chase to beat Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.

Key Points Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored CSK's chase of 160 after early wickets in the Powerplay.

Youngster Kartik Sharma starred with an unbeaten 54 (40 balls), his maiden IPL fifty.

Kartik, playing as Impact Player, showed maturity by rotating strike and picking scoring opportunities on a tricky pitch.

He became the second-youngest CSK batter to score an IPL fifty.

On a pitch offering assistance, MI's stop-start innings ended at 159 for 7, with Naman Dhir (55) and opener Ryan Rickelton (37 off 24) the main contributors.

With both teams staring at possible early elimination, the urgency for two points was evident.

On the night, CSK looked the more desperate side.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the response after CSK lost Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel inside the Powerplay.

While 160 appeared modest in a season of 220-plus totals, the tricky Chepauk surface, with extra bounce, kept things interesting. CSK chased it down in 18.1 overs.

Gaikwad found strong support in youngster Kartik Sharma, who produced a mature, match-winning knock for his maiden IPL fifty.

The Rs 14 crore (Rs 140 million) sign up, coming in as Impact Player, stayed true to his role, finishing unbeaten on 54 (40) to seal the game.

At 20 years and 6 days, Kartik became the second-youngest CSK batter to score an IPL fifty after Ayush Mhatre.

IMAGE: Kartik Sharma's innings of 54 included three 6s and four 4s. Photograph: BCCI

Playing his sixth match this season, Kartik came in under pressure after low scores of 18, 1, 6, 18 and 15.

Backed by the management at No. 4, the Rajasthan wicket-keeper-batter made full use of the opportunity. He began with a boundary, rotated strike smartly through the middle overs, and finished the chase with a reverse lap off Trent Boult.

A statement knock.

Known for his power-hitting, Kartik curbed his natural instincts, taking cues from his skipper and opting for percentage cricket.

On a difficult pitch, he prioritised strike rotation, choosing his moments to attack.

Urvil Patel, promoted to No. 3, had earlier injected momentum with 24 off 12 (2 fours, 2 sixes), but once he fell, caution took over, and Kartik adapted perfectly.

He soaked up pressure in the middle overs when boundaries were hard to find, building his innings steadily.

His confidence grew with each over as he milked runs with ease.

Given the match situation, his 40-ball 54, featuring four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 135, was calculated and measured.

His temperament stood out.

IMAGE: Kartik Sharma did well to rotate the strike with Ruturaj Gaikwad during their successful chase. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

It is a temperament shaped by a difficult upbringing.

His father Manoj ran a cold drinks shop and gave tuitions to support the family.

Kartik studied till Class 12, gave tuitions himself, saved money to buy his cricket kit, and contributed to the household.

Reports suggest his father later sold the shop to support his son's cricket dream, even installing a bowling machine at home that delivered at 150 kmph -- one Kartik faced daily.

On Saturday, he did justice to that grind.

'Kartik is not just a blind slogger. He's someone who knows how to pick and choose his bowlers. I really enjoyed the partnership with Kartik. He batted brilliantly for his fifty and showed great maturity. It's a happy feeling to see a youngster come in as an Impact Substitute and finish the game like that with such confidence,' CSK Skipper Gaikwad said.

'Again, it comes back to that temperament. Being able to do it on this stage is very unique, and when we watched him in the last trials and then his recent form leading into the auction, we felt that he was pretty close or ready to have a chance,' CSK Coach Stephen Fleming said after the match.

'He's worked very hard. There were some things he had to work on and still needs to work on as he goes forward. But again, he was impressive today.'