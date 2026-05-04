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Why Dhoni Will Miss CSK's Clash Against Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 18:01 IST

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Chennai Super Kings coach Eric Simons reveals Mahendra Singh Dhoni is recovering from a calf injury and will miss the Delhi Capitals match, as CSK fights for an IPL playoff spot.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • MS Dhoni is not travelling with Chennai Super Kings for their away game against Delhi Capitals due to a calf injury.
  • CSK bowling coach Eric Simons says Dhoni is steadily improving and will return when he feels ready.
  • Simons praises bowler Anshul Kamboj for his professionalism and effectiveness in all phases of the game.
  • CSK are in a must-win situation for their remaining league matches to secure a playoff spot.
  • Simons believes CSK can beat any team in the league and still reach the top of the table.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons on Monday said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not travelled for the away game against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, though he is steadily improving from a calf injury.

Former captain Dhoni is yet to play a game for CSK this season. 

More than half the season is done with CSK set to play their 10th game in what has been an underwhelming campaign. Like every season since his international retirement, there is immense speculation over the future of the 44-year-old Indian great in the IPL.

 

In the pre-match interaction, it was a hardly a surprise that the first question was on Dhoni, who has been batting in the nets of late.

Dhoni's Recovery and Return

"Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us (in Delhi), but steadily improving. He'll be ready when he's ready, and he knows when he's ready to play," that was all Simons had to say on the team icon.

Talking about the performance of the bowlers, he was all praise for Anshul Kamboj, who has impressed in all phase of the game and is the joint highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

Anshul Kamboj's Impressive Performance

"Anshul went away. Anshul you see today is not this season, he started last year. The things that we worked on, he went into the domestic season and worked on different angles of approach to the crease to be more accurate with his yorkers in particular. We've introduced round the wicket, which is no secret now.

"There's a lot of nuances to what we're doing around the wicket that make him particularly effective. He's picked up wickets and been able to restrict the run rate as well. But I think what it really boils down to is his professionalism, the way that he trains," Simons said.

"If you stood next to me and watched the way that he trains, the way that he understands what he's going to do, the simplicity I spoke about, the clarity, I think in the modern game a bowler needs to be clear about what he wants to do. He's very clear about his tactics, and he's very clear about what his field setting is. There's no grey area for him," added Simons.

CSK's Playoff Hopes

With four wins from nine matches, CSK find themselves in a must-win situation for the remainder of the five league matches. They come into Delhi having comprehensively beaten Mumbai Indians on Saturday, May 2.

Simons remains confident that his team can still make the play-offs from their existing situation.

"There has become a bit of a gap between the top four and the rest, but we still have our destiny in our own hands and we do know that we can beat any team in the league. So if we keep playing to our potential, there's no reason why we can't be on the top of the table. When we play well, we look really unbeatable," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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