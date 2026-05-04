IPL 2026: Watching Virat Kohli, you understand art of chasing, says RCB's Jacob Bethell

'When I got to RCB, I was curious about the experience. Watching Virat, Rajat, and speaking to DK, I realised the game shifts here.'

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell has replaced the injured Phil Salt as Virat Kohli's opening partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jacob Bethell is gaining confidence in his second IPL season with RCB after overcoming early career setbacks.

The young England batter credits seniors like Virat Kohli for helping him adapt to the league’s high-intensity style.

RCB coach Andy Flower believes Bethell has the skill and mindset to succeed and grow into a top player.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jacob Bethell is steadily building his reputation in the IPL, with the young England batter gaining confidence in his second season with the franchise.

The 23-year-old spoke about his journey from Barbados to the biggest T20 league in the world. He said he started playing cricket seriously as a child before moving to England, where he progressed through county cricket with Warwickshire County Cricket Club and signed his first professional contract in 2021. A stress fracture briefly halted his progress, but he returned strongly to earn an England call-up and a place in the IPL.

"I grew up in Barbados, always with a bat and ball. Around 10-12, I started taking it seriously. I moved to England for school, progressed to Warwickshire, and signed my first contract in 2021. A stress fracture set me back, but I came back strong, earned an England call-up, and then arrived in Bengaluru," he said as per a release from RCB.

Bethell said the attention around him is special but has not changed his mindset. He described playing in India as a privilege, even as his popularity grows among fans. "The limelight is a funny thing, life is still the same, but when people want to watch you play, it's a privilege. I don't know how many people in India would be calling me Starboy. It's pretty incredible."

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Learning from seniors shapes Bethell's approach

On adapting to the IPL, Bethell highlighted the influence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik. He said the tournament demands a high-tempo approach, where players must be aggressive and fearless. "When I got to RCB, I was curious about the experience. Watching Virat, Rajat, and speaking to DK, I realised the game shifts here. It's played at a high tempo; you have to be aggressive and brave," he pointed out.

Bethell added that watching Kohli bat, especially during run chases, has helped him understand how to pace an innings and adjust according to match situations.

"Watching Virat chase, you understand the art of batting, how to control a chase and stay not out. It's about shifting gears based on the situation," he said.

Bethell also praised India’s cricket culture, noting the deep passion for the game and the strong focus on learning from a young age. He said the coaching group, led by Andy Flower, has played a key role in his development with clear and timely guidance.

"I wanted to be better than last year. Whether you play a few games or many, it's about hunger. This is the marquee tournament, if you don't improve here, when will you?"

"Walking out with Virat, hearing the crowd, it was loud. You have to stay completely switched on."

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RCB camp backs England talent to deliver big

Flower, in turn, praised Bethell’s talent and temperament, saying the youngster has a strong cricketing mind and the ability to succeed at the highest level.

"My first sight of Bethell was in the Under-19 World Cup, a very talented batsman with real flair. We targeted him straight away. He's got a mature cricketing brain and won't be cowed or bullied by anyone, which is a trait you see in top players.

"One of the key skills at this level is filtering information well, and he does that exceptionally. The IPL and RCB environment will stand him in really good stead, I expect great things from him. He's ready not just to compete with the best, but to thrive in that company," Flower added.

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