Shedge leads the positives as PBKS hold top spot despite loss

Punjab Kings stay top of IPL 2026 despite a narrow loss to Gujarat Titans, with Suryansh Shedge's impressive 57 highlighting positives on a challenging Ahmedabad pitch.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge celebrates his fifty against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suryansh Shedge starred with 57 off 29, showing maturity and adaptability.

Shedge emphasised preparation and patience as key to his innings.

Pitch conditions made high totals unrealistic; 163 considered competitive.

Tactical inputs, including bowling plans, played a key role during the match.

Punjab Kings stayed top of the Indian Premier League 2026 table, though not without a reminder of the margins that define T20 cricket, slipping to a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

On a surface that never quite settled with variable bounce, two-paced, awkward, 163 felt competitive, if not entirely secure. Gujarat Titans got there with a ball to spare, the chase more about management than momentum.

For Punjab, the tone afterwards was measured rather than reactive. They remain on 13 points from nine games, still dictating terms at the top.

The innings, though, belonged to Suryansh Shedge, who understood the conditions better than most.

His 57 from 29 balls (3 fours, 5 sixes) was not just brisk; it was informed. He read the pitch early, resisted the temptation to force, and accelerated once set -- the kind of innings these surfaces demand.

'I wouldn't say I was waiting, I was preparing,' Shedge said.

'The time on the sidelines benefitted me and it gave me the opportunity to prepare physically and mentally. Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer have consistently told me the same thing too: when the opportunity arrives, you must be ready to take it with both hands. That is what I tried to do today.'

His method was uncomplicated, but precise.

'My only intention was to spend as much time at the crease as possible, and I think that made things easier as I progressed through the innings,' he said.

'On such wickets, a batter has to take time to settle before playing expansive shots. Targeting 240 or 250 on this track was never realistic, the double-paced surface simply did not allow it.'

Punjab finished on 163 -- a score that asked questions, even if it didn’t quite demand answers.

'Perhaps we could have scored 20 to 25 more runs, but I still believe 163 was a fighting total. We gave everything we had, and there are many positives to take from this game,' Shedge added.

With the ball, there was enough control to keep the contest alive.

Arshdeep Singh was disciplined, conceding 24 in four overs and picking up two wickets, while Vijaykumar Vyshak provided key breakthroughs, including Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan.

There was planning behind that spell.

'Just before the powerplay ended, our bowling coach sent a message to Vyshak to bowl at that hard length, and you could see how well he bowled after receiving that message,' Shedge said.

Punjab move on, still ahead of the field, next up an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.