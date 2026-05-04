IPL 2026: 'GT still not at best, yet keep winning': Holder

Jason Holder believes the Gujarat Titans are still improving despite their IPL success, attributing their wins to collective effort and strategic prioritisation.

IMAGE: Jason Holder emphasises the importance of collective team effort over individual brilliance in Gujarat Titans' victories. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jason Holder believes Gujarat Titans are winning despite not playing their best cricket.

Gujarat Titans prioritise winning matches and accumulating points over focusing on net run-rate.

Holder praises Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj for their outstanding performances in the Powerplay overs.

Jason Holder believes that Gujarat Titans are yet to play their best cricket but have still managed to find a way to win matches and remain in IPL play-off contention.

Gujarat Titans' Winning Formula

Holder, who produced a match-winning four-wicket haul against a rampaging Punjab Kings, is happy that every win has been based on collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

"The beauty about how we've been playing is that, it's not one individual performing every single day. There are different players stepping up on different days," Holder said at the post-match press conference after GT beat PBKS by five wickets on Sunday.

"So I think we still arguably haven't played our best game yet but you know, the beauty about that is that we're still getting the two points necessary each time we cross the line."

Prioritising Points Over Net Run-Rate

While a target of 164 was chased only with a ball to spare, Holder stressed on getting the two points rather than fretting over the net run-rate.

"Look, I think the first priority is always to win the game. If we find ourselves in a position where conditions are favourable that we could think about net run-rate. I think we'll do that.

"But I think the first priority is to accumulate the two points every single time we play and build our momentum. We're on a bit of a roll in terms of three back-to-back wins now. So it's just a matter for us just to stay consistent. I think the run rate and these kind of things will take care of itself."

Holder Praises Pace Bowlers

While Holder has got seven wickets in four games, he gave a lot of credit to pacers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj for consistently getting wickets in the Powerplay.

"Credit to both KG and Siraj. I think they've been outstanding this entire competition. You know, they've led the powerplay, I think, in this entire competition. And they've made it difficult for the opposition. You know, that speaks volumes for their class," Holder was lavish in his praise.

In fact, he was quick to point out that not many pace duo in the world would bowl three overs each in Powerplays.

"I mean, very rarely have I seen two bowlers, you know, bowling three overs back-to-back in a Powerplay. So it says a lot about their calibre and their quality. I think when they start, you know, they set the tone in terms of what length works on a particular wicket. And then, you know, it's just a matter for all the other bowlers to follow."