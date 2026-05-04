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IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi to bolster Delhi Capitals' bowling attack vs Chennai Super Kings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 20:08 IST

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Lungi Ngidi is poised to rejoin the Delhi Capitals, providing a significant boost to their bowling attack as they strategise for upcoming IPL matches.

Lungi Ngidi

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi has picked up seven wickets from as many matches for Delhi Capitals so far in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Lungi Ngidi is set to return to the Delhi Capitals squad after recovering from a head injury sustained in a previous match.
  • Munaf Patel highlights the importance of wicket-taking bowlers in the PowerPlay for controlling the game.
  • Mitchell Starc's inclusion has already made a significant impact on the Delhi Capitals' bowling partnership.
  • Delhi Capitals aim to improve their bowling partnerships to defend high scores effectively.

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel on Monday said Lungi Ngidi is set to return to action after recovering from the head injury he suffered in a home game against Punjab Kings on April 25.

Ngidi was stretchered off the field and rushed to a hospital after falling on his head while attempting a catch. The injury led to the South African pacer missing two games.

 

Ngidi's fitness and return to the team

"Everyone is fit. Lungi is fit. He didn't play two games because of the criterion of six days' rest," said Munaf ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.

The bowling attack will be bolstered with the return of Ngidi. Mitchell Starc has also joined the team and made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

      • CSK vs DC face must-win battle in IPL 2026

Impact of Starc's inclusion

Against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals were not able to defend 264 conceding a record run chase.

Starc's presence is bound to make a difference, said Munaf.

"When there is a wicket-taking bowler in the PowerPlay, the whole scenario changes. 220 or 230 is being chased because you are not able to take wickets in the PowerPlay.

"When the main bowler is there and takes a few wickets in the PowerPlay, it makes a big difference. Bowling in partnerships was missing, but that has been added now," said Munaf.

      • IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: DC's Ngidi stable after injury scare, to be discharged soon

Team selection and foreign player strategy

On David Miller missing out from the playing eleven in the last game, Munaf added: "You can only fit in four foreigners in the XI. Sahil was injured, so we needed an opener and we thought of giving Pathum another chance. We had to play two overseas fast bowlers. So only one between Pathum and Miller could play. We went with Pathum because an opener was required."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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