Pollard Gives PSL Game A Miss For...

Pollard Gives PSL Game A Miss For...

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 04, 2024 07:40 IST
IMAGE: Kieron Pollard and wife Jenna Pollard with Shah Rukh Khan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant'S pre-wedding celebrations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kieron Pollard/Instagram
 

Stars from all over the world descended in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Joining the plethora of stars was Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard. The former Windies skipper, who is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League, gave Sunday's match a miss.

Pollard, who has a special connection with MI, having donned only the Mumbai jersey in the IPL, turned up for the big gala in Jamnagar with wife Jenna Pollard.

Pollard -- who is MI's batting coach -- took to Instagram to share photos of the wedding celebrations. The Windies great was snapped alongside Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, movie star Ranveer Singh and fellow Trinidadian Nicholas Pooran.

He will rejoin the Karachi Kings on March 4 prior to their match against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on March 6.

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Pollard and Pooran strike a photo with their wives. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicholas Pooran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Trinidad trio: Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Pollard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dwayne Bravo/Instagram
REDIFF CRICKET
