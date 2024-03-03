Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!

The glitzy pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have become the talk of the town, thanks to a star-studded guest list.

Among the cricketing legends present were Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and others, adding a sporting flair to the grand affair.

In a delightful moment captured on camera, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi joined forces with CSK bowling maestro Dwayne Bravo for an energetic round of Dandiya.

Not just limited to cricketing banter, Dhoni was also seen engaging with Telegu superstar Ram Charan, engaging in conversations with Bollywood icons Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.