Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024:
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+1.451
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.451
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group C
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group D
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nepal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0