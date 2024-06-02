News
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

June 02, 2024 09:41 IST
IMAGE: Canada's Pargat Singh is run out by USA wicketkeeper Monak Patel. Photograph: ICC/X
 

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024:

Group AMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
USA 1 1 0 0 0 +1.451 2
Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -1.451 0
India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Group BMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Group CMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Papua New Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Group DMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

