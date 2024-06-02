Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

IMAGE: Canada's Pargat Singh is run out by USA wicketkeeper Monak Patel. Photograph: ICC/X

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024:



Group A Mat Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Pts USA 1 1 0 0 0 +1.451 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -1.451 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Mat Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Mat Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Pts Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Papua New Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0