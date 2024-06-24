'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

'If I'm bowling well, it transfers to my batting and vice versa.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is off to a good start at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/X

One cricketer who has defied expectations at the T20 World Cup so far is Hardik Pandya.

After a lacklustre IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, where his form dipped and his team finished last, Hardik has risen to the occasion in the World Cup.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has taken eight wickets so far in the World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

In five innings, Hardik has not only taken eight wickets but also scored a crucial knock against Bangladesh on Saturday.

His unbeaten 50 off just 27 balls helped propel India to a strong total of 196/5, ultimately leading them to a commanding 50 run victory. This all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Following a long injury layoff after the 2021 T20 World Cup, questions lingered about Pandya's bowling ability. During his captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans, he opted not to bowl on several occasions, raising concerns about potential fitness issues.

The ongoing World Cup has seen a different Pandya. He has consistently bowled his full four over quota, silencing those doubts.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri addressed these concerns directly with Pandya in a post match conversation.

'One year I didn't bowl, otherwise, I've bowled for every team. It has become much of a topic of Hardik Pandya's bowling,' Hardik said in a video posted by ICC.

'There's a lot of hard work that I need to do to fire on all cylinders. It gives me extra opportunity to contribute to the team and lifts my confidence. If I'm bowling well, it transfers to my batting and vice versa.'