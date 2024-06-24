News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 24, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If I'm bowling well, it transfers to my batting and vice versa.'

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is off to a good start at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/X
 

One cricketer who has defied expectations at the T20 World Cup so far is Hardik Pandya.

After a lacklustre IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, where his form dipped and his team finished last, Hardik has risen to the occasion in the World Cup.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has taken eight wickets so far in the World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

In five innings, Hardik has not only taken eight wickets but also scored a crucial knock against Bangladesh on Saturday.

His unbeaten 50 off just 27 balls helped propel India to a strong total of 196/5, ultimately leading them to a commanding 50 run victory. This all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Following a long injury layoff after the 2021 T20 World Cup, questions lingered about Pandya's bowling ability. During his captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans, he opted not to bowl on several occasions, raising concerns about potential fitness issues.

Hardik Pandya

The ongoing World Cup has seen a different Pandya. He has consistently bowled his full four over quota, silencing those doubts.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri addressed these concerns directly with Pandya in a post match conversation.

'One year I didn't bowl, otherwise, I've bowled for every team. It has become much of a topic of Hardik Pandya's bowling,' Hardik said in a video posted by ICC.

'There's a lot of hard work that I need to do to fire on all cylinders. It gives me extra opportunity to contribute to the team and lifts my confidence. If I'm bowling well, it transfers to my batting and vice versa.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The secret of Kuldeep's success across formats!
The secret of Kuldeep's success across formats!
Dravid's mantra fuels Hardik's T20 WC heroics
Dravid's mantra fuels Hardik's T20 WC heroics
'In T20Is, you don't need 100s and 50s': Rohit Sharma
'In T20Is, you don't need 100s and 50s': Rohit Sharma
NEET-PG Delay May Push Doctors Abroad
NEET-PG Delay May Push Doctors Abroad
Sonu Sonnalli
Sonu Sonnalli
Afghan Cricketers Sing For DJ Bravo
Afghan Cricketers Sing For DJ Bravo
Copa America: Pulisic stars as US beat Bolivia
Copa America: Pulisic stars as US beat Bolivia

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

India eye revenge against under-pressure Australia!

India eye revenge against under-pressure Australia!

T20 WC: Viv Richards 'loves' watching India play!

T20 WC: Viv Richards 'loves' watching India play!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances