IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate victory. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Afghan cricketers were over the moon after pulling off a sensational win over Australia in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

And Captain Rashid Khan and Co acknowledged bowling consultant Dwayne Bravo's role in the win.

In a video posted by Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi on his Instagram handle, the players, looking towards retired Windies all-rounder Bravo, crooned along Bravo's hit number Champion while the song played on the team bus.