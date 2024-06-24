News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns In West Indies

Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns In West Indies

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 24, 2024 18:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan with Faiyaz Ansari. Photograph: Faiyaz Ansari/Instagram
 

Irfan Pathan's personal make-up artist Faiyaz Ansari died after drowning in a swimming pool in the West Indies, while accompanying the former India all-rounder for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pathan is doing commentary for Star Sports for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Ansari, who hails from Bijnor in UP, has his salon in Mumbai where he met Pathan, who after being impressed with his work used to take him on overseas tours for his make-up.

He had been accompanying Pathan for his commentary during the cricket matches in India and overseas for the past few years.

It is learnt that Ansari drowned in the swimming pool of the hotel on June 21. Some reports add that he had got married just a couple of months ago.

Pathan is working on completing the formalities in the West Indies to bring Ansari's body back to India at the earliest possible.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Our journey starts now'
'Our journey starts now'
T20 WC: Viv Richards 'loves' watching India play!
T20 WC: Viv Richards 'loves' watching India play!
USA expecting to get more T20I tours
USA expecting to get more T20I tours
Two Indian women golfers qualify for Paris Olympics
Two Indian women golfers qualify for Paris Olympics
Shamsi: New Proteas keen to shake off 'chokers' tag
Shamsi: New Proteas keen to shake off 'chokers' tag
'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in LS on Day 1
'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in LS on Day 1
Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 mn jobs
Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 mn jobs

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

Naveen-ul-Haq Hits Back At Doubters

Naveen-ul-Haq Hits Back At Doubters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances