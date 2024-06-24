Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns In West Indies

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan with Faiyaz Ansari. Photograph: Faiyaz Ansari/Instagram

Irfan Pathan's personal make-up artist Faiyaz Ansari died after drowning in a swimming pool in the West Indies, while accompanying the former India all-rounder for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pathan is doing commentary for Star Sports for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.



Ansari, who hails from Bijnor in UP, has his salon in Mumbai where he met Pathan, who after being impressed with his work used to take him on overseas tours for his make-up.

He had been accompanying Pathan for his commentary during the cricket matches in India and overseas for the past few years.



It is learnt that Ansari drowned in the swimming pool of the hotel on June 21. Some reports add that he had got married just a couple of months ago.



Pathan is working on completing the formalities in the West Indies to bring Ansari's body back to India at the earliest possible.