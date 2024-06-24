Naveen-ul-Haq Hits Back At Doubters

IMAGE: Naveen-ul-Haq took a subtle dig at the team's past critics. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACB/X

In a sensational turn of events, Afghanistan pulled off a historic 21 run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The win, their first ever against the cricketing giants, was fuelled by a brilliant bowling performance from Gulbadin Naib, who bagged a four wicket haul.

This triumph comes after years of hard work and dedication by the Afghan team, and it's sure to be etched in their cricketing memory forever.

This victory overshadowed Pat Cummins' remarkable hat-trick for Australia. However, Afghanistan's bowlers, led by Naib, rose to the occasion and restricted a strong batting line-up to a mere 127 runs.

This win has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, with fans and experts alike celebrating the underdog's success.

Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took a subtle dig at the team's past critics, highlighting the newfound support they're receiving after this stunning victory.

The win put Afghanistan in a strong position to qualify for the next stage, while Australia's fate now hangs in the balance.

Australia must win their clash against India and hope for a favourable result in the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match.