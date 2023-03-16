News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Warner Be Match-Ready?

Will Warner Be Match-Ready?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 16, 2023 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia is all set to play three ODIs against India starting from Friday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and the availability of left-handed opener David Warner is uncertain.

As per a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner will be examined by the Australian medical staff after batting in the nets before a final call is made on his availability for the series.

Warner was ruled out of Australia's tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series midway through the second Test in New Delhi due to concussion. He also picked up a hairline fracture in his elbow too.

David Warner

IMAGE: Australia fret over David Warner's fitness ahead of the first ODI. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

David Warner

IMAGE: Warner requires a medical okay to play the first ODI in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis is a mainstay in Australia's limited overs sides.Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

<p=>Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Fit-again Glenn Maxwell is set to make a return to international cricket. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Steven Smith will captain Australia in the ODI series against India with Pat Cummins remaining at home following his mother Maria's death last week. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Allrounder Mitchell Marsh will also return from a three month injury layoff. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool
SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool
Kul-Cha ready to serve up a treat for fans?
Kul-Cha ready to serve up a treat for fans?
Report Card: How India's Players Fared
Report Card: How India's Players Fared
Stalin Honours Elephant Whisperers Stars
Stalin Honours Elephant Whisperers Stars
Amruta Fadnavis files FIR over attempt to bribe
Amruta Fadnavis files FIR over attempt to bribe
PIX: Golden Opportunity For SKY!
PIX: Golden Opportunity For SKY!
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Golden Opportunity For SKY!

PIX: Golden Opportunity For SKY!

Handshakes. Hugs. Some Laughs...

Handshakes. Hugs. Some Laughs...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances