Will Warner Be Match-Ready?

Australia is all set to play three ODIs against India starting from Friday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and the availability of left-handed opener David Warner is uncertain.

As per a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner will be examined by the Australian medical staff after batting in the nets before a final call is made on his availability for the series.

Warner was ruled out of Australia's tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series midway through the second Test in New Delhi due to concussion. He also picked up a hairline fracture in his elbow too.

IMAGE: Australia fret over David Warner's fitness ahead of the first ODI. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Warner requires a medical okay to play the first ODI in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis is a mainstay in Australia's limited overs sides. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Fit-again Glenn Maxwell is set to make a return to international cricket. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Steven Smith will captain Australia in the ODI series against India with Pat Cummins remaining at home following his mother Maria's death last week. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo