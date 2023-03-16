News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Golden Opportunity For SKY!

Golden Opportunity For SKY!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 16, 2023 12:10 IST
India and Australia are set to face each other in the ODI series after the four match Test series concluded with the men in blue winning 2-1.

The three-match ODI series will begin at the Wankhede stadium on Friday, March 17.

India's talismanic T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has a below par average of 28.86 in ODIs. Come Friday, the 360 degree shot maker will be waiting to prove his mettle.

With Shreyas Iyer ruled out out of the series with a back injury, SKY should get three golden opportunities to prove himself.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will want to prove his mettle in ODIs. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: SKY, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik in a huddle. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Umran Malik

IMAGE: Speed sensation Umran Malik will be hoping for another impressive outing. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

REDIFF CRICKET
