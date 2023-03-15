Kul-Cha ready to serve up a treat for fans?

The duo who has been in and out of the team for a while, will look to impress in the ODIs against Australia, starting on Friday.

IMAGE: With just over 8 months to go for the ICC ODI World Cup, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would want to come up with a few good performances in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, to stay in the reckoning for the mega event. Photograph: BCCI

They were the toast of the nation going into the 2019 World Cup in England but in last four years, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have seen more downs than ups.

Kuldeep had a career-threatening knee surgery in 2021 while Chahal, has been repeatedly ignored for important T20 games and global meets.

The duo would want to change its fortunes with just over 8 months to go for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, with India's ODI World Cup preparations starting with the three-match series against Australia, starting Friday, the famed 'Kul-Cha' would love to serve a platter of googlies, leg-breaks and flippers, much to their fans’ taste.

Several members of the Indian cricket team including the stand-in captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday began training at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday, but all eyes were on the wrist-spinning duo, who have to battle it out with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for a place in the Playing XI.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal, aren't the most accomplished of batters, although the UP left-arm wrist spinner has had some degree of success at the Test level.

However both Washington and Jadeja come as a package but purely on tweaker's skills, the two wrist spinners are ahead compared to finger spinners.

India's regular captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI in Mumbai due to family commitments and the stand-in captain for the match, Pandya, was among those who trained for more than two hours with the white ball.

Among the other players at practice were fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur and among batters, Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan.

While India head coach Rahul Dravid did not attend the session, the other members of the coaching staff, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey were present along with throw-down specialists Raghavendraa and Nuwan Seneviratne.

India's preferred choice for No. 5 spot and wicketkeeping duties, KL Rahul, who was dropped from the team after the first two Tests at Nagpur and New Delhi, was also among the absentees.

Pandya, who is also the designated vice-captain for the series, did light bowling practice and also tried leg-breaks in one of the adjacent nets to Kishan.

While Suryakumar, Kishan and Pandya had long stints with the bat, Siraj, who featured till the third Test in Indore, also spent a lot of time batting against spinners and fast bowlers.

Suryakumar mostly had a conventional approach in the nets with an odd aggressive shot, but captain Pandya did chance his arms whenever the opportunity presented itself.

The Australian players also had a training session late in the afternoon.