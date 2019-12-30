News
PIX: When Virat-Anushka bumped into Varun-Natasha

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: December 30, 2019 10:04 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, left and Anushka Sharma, right, with Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal, centre. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
 

Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli are in Gstaad, Switzerland, to ring in the New Year.

'Virushka' bumped into Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the snowy slopes of Gstaad, a haunt of the rich and famous.

Anushka shared a perfect selfie on Instagram, which also features Virat, her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun and Natasha.

IMAGE: Anushka in an orange tracksuit, snow boots and dark glasses; Virat is in a dark green tracksuit. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

The skipper will head back to lead India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins Sunday, January 5.

Virat posted two pictures from his holiday in the snow and captioned them with happy-face and Christmas emojis.

Rediff Cricket
