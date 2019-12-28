KL Rahul and Athiya make their relationship Insta-official?

December 28, 2019 14:09 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

Buzz has it that actor Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating each other. Despite their public appearances, the two have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship.

But going by KL Rahul's posts, it seems they have made their relationship Insta-official.

One particular post stood out from the rest where the 27-year-old KL Rahul is posing with a telephone along with Athiya. The caption reads, “Hello, devi prasad....?” It is from Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty’s iconic film Hera Pheri.

Last month when Athiya celebrated her 27th birthday KL Rahul’s post grabbed maximum eyeballs.

KL Rahul posted a cute picture with the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress.

The photo seems to have been taken from outside a cafe. Sharing the beautiful picture of the two as Instagram story, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy Birthday!"

Earlier Rahul was linked up with many other celebs like Alia Bhatt's close friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal and Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan.