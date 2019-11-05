Kohli and Anushka's #BhutanDiaries will leave you longing for mountains

Last updated on: November 05, 2019 09:45 IST

Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. Ahead of his birthday, the Indian skipper spent the day with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the mountains.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of the star couple paying a visit to various places in Bhutan.

Anushka shared a rare moment from their Bhutan vacation on Instagram, “Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

"Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners (plus our guide) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever.”

She also shared glimpses from the trek.

Kohli, meanwhile, is not taking part in the ongoing limited-overs series against Bangladesh. The Indian team is led by Rohit Sharma.