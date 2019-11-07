News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli shares stunning pics from Bhutan vacation

Kohli shares stunning pics from Bhutan vacation

November 07, 2019 13:42 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: 'So grateful' Virat Kohli shared pictures from vacation with wife Anushka Sharma. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma, shared pictures on social media on Thursday.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful."

 

Virat Kohli

The right-handed batsman turned 31 on November 5. Thanking his fans for the birthday wishes, Kohli had tweeted: "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

With Kohli being rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma is leading the team. 

Source: ANI
