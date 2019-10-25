News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Love all: Are Virushka on vacation?

Love all: Are Virushka on vacation?

October 25, 2019 14:54 IST

The picture tweeted by Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The picture tweeted by Virat Kohli. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

It's festive season now but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma need no excuse to be all loved up.

The India cricket captain, who has been rested from the upcoming Bangladesh T20Is, tweeted a sweet photo with the missus at an unknown location.

 

Captioning the picture with a heart and tagging Anushka, the picture was retweeted over two thousand times and liked by 44 thousand followers. Some followers even tried to guess the beautiful place that the picture.

All said and done, 'Virushka' look all set for a happy Diwali.

 

 

Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Gambhir backs Samson, says inclusion long overdue

Gambhir backs Samson, says inclusion long overdue

Hamilton details efforts to reduce carbon footprint

Hamilton details efforts to reduce carbon footprint

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use