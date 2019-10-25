Love all: Are Virushka on vacation?

October 25, 2019 14:54 IST

IMAGE: The picture tweeted by Virat Kohli. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

It's festive season now but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma need no excuse to be all loved up.

The India cricket captain, who has been rested from the upcoming Bangladesh T20Is, tweeted a sweet photo with the missus at an unknown location.

Captioning the picture with a heart and tagging Anushka, the picture was retweeted over two thousand times and liked by 44 thousand followers. Some followers even tried to guess the beautiful place that the picture.

All said and done, 'Virushka' look all set for a happy Diwali.