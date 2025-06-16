HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Masaba debuts pics of dad Viv with baby Matara

June 16, 2025 12:06 IST

Viv Richards is seen playing with granddaughter Matara

IMAGE: Viv Richards is seen playing with granddaughter Matara. Photographs: Masaba Gupta/X

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, on Sunday, dropped some unseen pictures on her Instagram handle to mark Father's Day on June 15. 

 

The post, captioned 'Fathers and Grandfathers' comprised a collection of sweet photos of her father Viv Richards playing with her daughter, Matara, her husband Satyadeep Mishra spending quiet time with their daughter.

Viv Richards with Vivek Mehra and son-in-law Satyajeet Mishra 

She also posted a picture with her father Viv, her stepdad Vivek Mehra and Satyadeep. 

Masaba cradled by her maternal grandfather 

Her heart-melting post ended with a picture of her baby Masaba cradelled lovingly in the arms of her maternal grandfather.  

