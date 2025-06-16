SEE: Masaba debuts pics of dad Viv with baby Matara

IMAGE: Viv Richards is seen playing with granddaughter Matara. Photographs: Masaba Gupta/X

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, on Sunday, dropped some unseen pictures on her Instagram handle to mark Father's Day on June 15.

The post, captioned 'Fathers and Grandfathers' comprised a collection of sweet photos of her father Viv Richards playing with her daughter, Matara, her husband Satyadeep Mishra spending quiet time with their daughter.

She also posted a picture with her father Viv, her stepdad Vivek Mehra and Satyadeep.

Her heart-melting post ended with a picture of her baby Masaba cradelled lovingly in the arms of her maternal grandfather.