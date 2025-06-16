HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy launch postponed

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy launch postponed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 11:35 IST

x

India will take on England in the five-match Test series starting on June 20, at Leeds

IMAGE: India will take on England in the five-match Test series starting on June 20, at Leeds. Photograph: BCCI/X

The launch of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy for the upcoming Test series between India and England has been delayed due to the recent airline tragedy in Ahmedabad which led to 275 deaths.

Previously called the Pataudi Trophy in honour of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, the decision to rename it as Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (ATT) was taken by the host England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

 

"Yes, the launch of ATT Trophy (which was to be held originally on June 14) has been delayed due to the recent tragedy in Ahmedabad. It has not been cancelled. Hopefully, there will be a launch in next few days just before the start of the series," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

More than 50 British nationals also lost their lives in the crash. The Air India flight 171 was travelling to London and crashed within minutes of take off.

The renaming of the trophy is an ode to two living legends England pacer James Anderson and Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar. The series starting June 20 in Leeds will feature five Test matches.

It has also been learnt that the ECB has received a request from the BCCI to retain the Pataudi connection to the series by having an individual honour named after him.

As per sources, Tendulkar and ICC chairman Jay Shah want Pataudi's name to remain associated with the marquee series keeping in mind the late captain's contribution to Indian cricket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What is Steyn's advice to Captain Gill
What is Steyn's advice to Captain Gill
Sachin ensures Pataudi legacy maintained
Sachin ensures Pataudi legacy maintained
SEE: Vamika's sweet Father's Day note to dad Virat
SEE: Vamika's sweet Father's Day note to dad Virat
German qualifier makes HISTORY at Queen's
German qualifier makes HISTORY at Queen's
PIX: Ferrari win test of endurance
PIX: Ferrari win test of endurance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Beautiful Daddy Songs

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

VIDEOS

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram0:35

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued2:19

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD