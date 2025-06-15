'Hazlewood prioritising IPL raised eyebrows'

Taking aim at senior players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, among others, he said that if their aim was to prolong their send-offs till after the Ashes, it was a wrong mindset.

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has lashed out at compatriot Josh Hazlewood for prioritising the Indian Premier League over the World Test Championship final against South Africa, saying it had raised "eyebrows".

One of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's standout bowlers, Hazlewood, 34, had rejoined the southern franchise after the IPL was temporarily suspended due to the border flare-up between India and Pakistan, even as some other Australian players decided against returning to India for the remainder of the tournament.

RCB went on to defeat Punjab Kings to lift their maiden IPL trophy with Hazlewood, who ended up with 22 wickets this season, accounting for dangerous opener Priyansh Arya in the final.

Hazlewood, a vital cog in the Australian pace battery, could manage only two wickets in the WTC final at Lord's, which South Africa won by five wickets on Saturday.

"We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," wrote Johnson, who played six IPL seasons, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, in the West Australian.

Taking aim at senior players like Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, among others, he said that if their aim was to prolong their send-offs till after the Ashes, it was a wrong mindset.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either.

"If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," added Johnson, who has more than 550 wickets in international cricket.

He argued that players like young Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis and even 36-year-old pacer Scott Boland, who were desperate to perform for the country weren't finding a place in the national side.

"Players on the fringe such as Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis and Scott Boland, despite being 36, have a different mentality. They're eager to prove themselves every time they get a chance.

"I'm not being overly critical of an ageing team which has achieved plenty together. Our established players including the senior bowling quartet, Usman Khawaja, (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne have achieved some great things."

He said that the upcoming Test series against the West Indies was the right opportunity to give deserving players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

"It's essential to consider when the right time is to make some tough calls. The upcoming three-Test Windies tour seems like an excellent opportunity to give deserving players a chance to shine, and the finger injury to Smith might have the silver lining of prompting some regeneration.

"Finding a specialist No.3 is crucial, and with the form Labuschagne has shown over the past 18 months, it's hard to justify moving him back into that position. Trying to make changes in all top-three batting slots at once would indeed be risky, and I don't think the selectors will go that route," he argued.

"Konstas looms as a solid option for the pitches in the West Indies, especially with an experienced player in Khawaja alongside him," he added.