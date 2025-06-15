Eng-India series: Sachin ensures Pataudi legacy maintained

IMAGE: James Anderson with the Pataudi Trophy after England won the series in 2011. Photograph: Andrew Boyers Livpic/Action Images via Reuters

There has been massive outcry over Sachin Tendulkar's defeaning silence over the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to rename the England-India Test series the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, retiring the Pataudi Trophy.

Honouring the legacy of Pataudi Sr, Iftikhar Ali Pataudi, and Pataudi Jr, Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi, the Pataudi Trophy was instituted in 2007, presented to the winner of the India-England series when played in England.

Now, Tendulkar has finally spoken.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the ECB is likely the retain the Pataudi legacy, after a request from Tendulkar himself.

Cricbuzz reported that, Tendulkar has got in touch with the BCCI and ECB officials to continue honouring the Pataudis.

'Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series," Cricbuzz quoted an ECB official as saying.

The report further mentioned that the authorities will possibly name a medallion in the name of late MAK Pataudi, which is expected to be presented to the winning captain.

Earlier this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India jointly announced that the Pataudi Trophy would be replaced by the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

'It's a huge honour. I still can't quite believe it. Sachin is someone I looked up to when I was growing up, though I don't want to do him a disservice with his age,' Anderson told ESPNCricinfo.

'I remember watching him, an absolute legend of the game, and I played against him a lot as well. So to have this trophy is a huge honour for me, and I couldn't be more proud.'

The launch of the trophy, scheduled for Saturday, June 14, was postponed out of respect to victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

The five-match Test series between India and England, which starts from June 20 in Leeds.