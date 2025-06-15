SEE: Vamika's sweet Father's Day note to dad Virat

IMAGE: Vamika Kohli's cute Father's Day note for Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Facebook

Virat Kohli is a devoted family man.

The former Indian captain has often expressed his love for his kids through pictures on his social media handles.

And on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, movie star and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma dropped a cute post on her Facebook page.

She wished her dad, Col (rtd) Ajay Kumar Sharma, posting his pic and also posted a cute father's day note from Vamika and captioned them: 'To the first man I ever loved -- and the first man our daughter did …. Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.'