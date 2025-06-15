What is Steyn's advice to Captain Gill

'Let you actions lead the way.'

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant will have their task cut out against England in the upcoming five-match Test series. Photograph: BCCI/X

As India get ready to take on England in the first of five Test's on 20th June, the series will be the first challenge for Shubman Gill as a captain.

Steyn believes all five matches will be close, but in the end, England will come out on top to win the series 3-2. He also stated that there will be no easy games for either India or England, and it will go down to the wire.

'All games will be close. But all will have a result. I think it will be 3-2 in favour of England. There will be a result in every Test match. There will be no run away win for any team, all five games will be very close,' Steyn told JioHotstar.

Brendon McCullum-coached, England have played 20 Tests in the UK, winning 15 while losing four and only 1 has ended in a draw.

Captain Gill will be looking to get India back to their best in red ball cricket and he has some strong advice from former South African pacer Dale Steyn.

'What would my advise be to Shubman Gill... let you actions lead the way. Do all the talking in the dressing room and let all the action happen out on the field with the bats and with the ball.

'If you can do that and if you can keep control of your dressing room really well, they'll deliver for you on the field. It doesn;t need to be a big show on the field, just do that in the dressing room and let the bat do the talking and let the ball do the talking,' Steyn added.