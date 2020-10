October 19, 2020 16:32 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta cheers her team on during their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 18. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab saw off two Super Overs to record a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

And rest assured, when they take the field, they have team Co-owner Preity Zinta cheering them on from somewhere in the stands.

On Sunday again, Ms PZ, dressed in her minimalist best, was there waving the team flag and making all the noise as Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took the team over the line in a nail-biting finish.

Preity has KXIP's back always and they know it.