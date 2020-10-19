News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rabada tops MVP list but Rahul not far behind

Rabada tops MVP list but Rahul not far behind

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
October 19, 2020 13:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 34.

K L Rahul has scored 448 runs, but Kagiso Rabada has taken 19 wickets and tops the MVP list.

Two bowlers -- Rabada (MVPI: 428) and Jofra Archer (426) -- are currently IPL 2020's most valuable players, but the two batsmen they have displaced this week -- K L Rahul (426) and Mayank Agarwal (421) -- aren't too far behind.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The IPL has been more a contest between teams than between players. But IPL 2020 seems different.

While three of the eight IPL teams appear to have almost booked their qualifier spots, the MVPI list of the players is all topsy-turvy.

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada of the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Rahul Tewatia (388) is now fifth -- who could have imagined this?

Two top South African batsmen -- Faf du Plessis (386) and A B de Villiers (383) -- who bat so differently, are sixth and seventh.

Shikhar Dhawan (358) has stormed in the top ten. He hasn't just helped Delhi Capitals' scause; he's helped his campaign to hold his India T20 place too!

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Openers Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 34 ending October 17, 2020)

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateMatchesMVPIPVI ($)
1 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 17 15 1 1 170 19 7.7 9 428 120
2 Jofra Archer RR ENG 91 27 4 9 193.6 12 7 9 426 1554
3 KL Rahul KXI IND 448 132 38 15 133.3 0 - 8 426 2119
4 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 382 106 38 15 161.2 0 - 8 421 204
5 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 222 53 11 16 145.1 6 7.8 9 388 712
6 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 365 87 35 10 142.6 0 - 9 386 383
7 AB de Villiers RCB IND 285 73 21 19 190 0 - 9 383 2652
8 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 359 101 39 7 143 0 - 9 358 1347
9 Sam Curran CSK ENG 99 31 6 9 180 10 8.6 9 334 1521
10 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 217 53 19 11 163.2 6 9.9 9 333 1332
11 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 23 14 2 1 115 10 5.3 8 326 2261
12 Axar Patel DC IND 56 21 3 4 175 7 5.6 8 325 1424
13 Quinton de Kock MI SA 269 78 26 11 152 0 - 8 313 730
14 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 218 77 13 17 180.2 0 - 8 303 1132
15 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 280 97 19 12 129 0 - 8 299 612
16 Virat Kohli RCB IND 347 90 18 9 127.6 0 - 9 294 5313
17 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 321 88 24 12 132.1 0 - 9 294 2187
18 Chris Morris RCB SA 25 25 1 3 312.5 9 5.3 4 290 3170
19 Sanju Samson RR IND 236 85 10 19 160.5 0 - 9 284 2603
20 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 13 7.6 9 282 1960
21 Anrich Nortje DC SA 6 3 0 0 200 12 7.8 9 281 663
22 Kieron Pollard MI WI 174 60 9 13 189.1 2 8.8 8 276 1615
23 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 159 50 15 8 180.7 4 9.5 9 268 2399
24 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 243 79 34 4 151.9 0 - 8 267 984
25 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 5 5 0 0 166.7 12 7.6 8 266 2148
26 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 296 63 28 6 122.8 0 - 9 264 73
27 Trent Boult MI NZ 0 0 0 0 0 12 8 8 254 1035
28 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 2 2 0 0 66.7 12 8.7 8 250 1577
29 David Warner SRH AUS 284 60 22 8 121.9 0 - 8 244 4192
30 Rohit Sharma MI IND 251 80 20 15 130.1 0 - 8 229 5365
31 Washington Sundar RCB IND 70 30 6 2 112.9 5 5.9 9 227 1303
32 Rahul Chahar MI IND 2 2 0 0 50 9 7.3 8 225 711
33 Shane Watson CSK AUS 277 83 32 11 123.1 0 - 9 225 1657
34 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 237 71 18 9 129.5 0 - 7 217 948
35 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 5 0 0 100 8 7.4 9 214 360
36 Shubman Gill KKR IND 275 70 24 5 116.5 0 - 8 212 701
37 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 202 66 22 8 148.5 0 - 9 212 546
38 Steven Smith RR AUS 220 69 21 8 141 0 - 9 210 5480
39 Jos Buttler RR ENG 192 70 15 11 143.3 0 - 8 204 1985
40 T Natarajan SRH IND 3 3 0 0 60 9 8.3 8 200 171
41 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 214 44 12 13 130.5 0 - 8 199 2154
42 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 126 53 9 7 161.5 2 8.6 8 199 6375
43 James Pattinson MI AUS 11 11 2 0 137.5 9 8.3 7 196 641
44 Rishabh Pant DC IND 176 38 18 5 133.3 0 - 6 195 7088
45 MS Dhoni CSK IND 136 47 9 6 132 0 - 9 192 7199
46 Andre Russell KKR WI 83 24 7 6 140.7 6 9.1 8 188 3708
47 Hardik Pandya MI IND 156 30 12 10 159.2 0 - 8 185 4880
48 Ishan Kishan MI IND 186 99 6 14 144.2 0 - 6 183 2779
49 Manish Pandey SRH IND 206 54 18 7 124.8 0 - 8 181 4988
50 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 7 6 1 0 58.3 8 8 8 177 936

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
Related News: IND, CSK, AUS, RCB, IPL
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!
Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!
Star Performer: Jasprit Bumrah stamps his class
Star Performer: Jasprit Bumrah stamps his class
Turning Point: Shami's incredible Super Over
Turning Point: Shami's incredible Super Over
PIX: Will future cops dress like this?
PIX: Will future cops dress like this?
What's hot on the OTT menu?
What's hot on the OTT menu?
Nitish has been unfair towards Chirag: Tejashwi
Nitish has been unfair towards Chirag: Tejashwi
Do you know the 9 forms of Goddess Durga?
Do you know the 9 forms of Goddess Durga?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PIX: Ferguson's Super spell helps KKR edge past SRH

PIX: Ferguson's Super spell helps KKR edge past SRH

PICS: Kings XI sink Mumbai Indians in 'Super' thriller

PICS: Kings XI sink Mumbai Indians in 'Super' thriller

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use