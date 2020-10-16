IPL PIX: The many moods of Preity Zinta

October 16, 2020 17:23 IST

Kings XI Punjab Co-owner Preity Zinta was present in all her splendour as she cheered her team on from the stands during their narrow win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Ms Zinta looked elegant in a red Patiala suit and nude shoes to match her team colours as K L Rahul's boys won off the last ball of the innings.

There was also a fancy mask and a small bindi adding to her perfect look for the night.

Some of the many moods of pretty Preity in the stands. All Photographs: BCCI