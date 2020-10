Bumrah, the leading light of Mumbai Indians

Source:

October 19, 2020 10:06 IST

‘Bumrah has taken over the mantle from Malinga’

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah took figures of 1 for 24 in his 4 overs against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has been a mainstay in Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, and all-rounder Kieron Pollard feels that the Indian pacer has taken over the mantle from Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lankan pacer Malinga, who was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians, had opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

Pollard was speaking following MI’s loss against Kings XI Punjab in the 2nd Super Over at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

However, in the first super over Bumrah had conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over

"He's (Bumrah) a world-class cricketer. He has been number one in a couple of formats for a long period of time. He has learned and has gone leaps and bounds for us at Mumbai Indians in a run of while and so. We have comfort in him. A couple of years ago, we had a fit and fair Lasith Malinga and he (Bumrah) has taken over that mantle now and so," said Pollard during the post-match press conference.

In the first Super Over, Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock came out to bat and were not able to take the team over the line. In the second Super Over, Pollard helped Mumbai Indians score 11 runs.

"Obviously there are decision-makers to make the decision, you know we can look at those things and say that's where we lost the game but we played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and getting to 170 odd and bringing the game to the last over," said Pollard.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals.

"Just a matter of improvement, each and every time we step on the cricket field is to improve and to do better. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan and hopefully get two points in the next game," said the all-rounder.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.