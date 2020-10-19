News
Yuvraj-Chahal duel over IPL playoffs pick

Yuvraj-Chahal duel over IPL playoffs pick

By Rediff Cricket
October 19, 2020 12:46 IST
The banter between Yuvi and Yuzi

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday indulged in a funny banter over favourites to qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs this season.

Yuvi picked his four, keeping RCB out of his list and inviting a comment from Yuzvindra Chahal.

At present, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals. Also, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

 

Yuvraj surprisingly picked Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to make the playoffs.

'Looks like tonight's game-changer is going to be @nicholas_47 ! Beautiful flow of the bat ! So amazing to watch ! Reminds me of someone I live with! Game on ! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals,' Yuvraj tweeted.

Pat came Chahal's reply: 'Bhaiya Hum india aajaye wapis?'

Yuvraj then replied saying they can come back after conceding more sixes and scalping more wickets.

KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and are now at sixth spot with six points in nine games and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

KL Rahul

Rediff Cricket
