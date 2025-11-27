PIX: PM Modi meets triumphant blind women's cricket team

The members of the team presented PM Modi with an autographed bat while he also signed a ball for the team.

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi hosts the Indian blind women's cricket team that won the Blind T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Indian Women's cricket team after they won the inaugural Blind T20 World Cup.

India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final in Colombo on Sunday.

The victory for the Indian Women's blind team in a six-team tournament came three weeks after the senior women's cricket team won their maiden ODI World Cup.

The members of the team presented PM Modi with an autographed bat while he also signed a ball for the team.

The victorious Indian team was earlier applauded by PM Modi on their historic achievement.

“Congratulations to Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come,” he added.