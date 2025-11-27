HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Nagal knocked out of Aus Open wild card play-off tourney

Nagal knocked out of Aus Open wild card play-off tourney

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 27, 2025 17:12 IST

x

Sumit Nagal had received a direct entry into the tournament but was blighted by visa issues before the tournament

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal had received a direct entry into the tournament but was blighted by visa issues before the tournament. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific wild card play-off tournament after losing to Yunchaokete Bu of China in straight sets in the quarterfinals in Chengdu, China, on Thursday.

 

Sixth-seeded Nagal lost 2-6, 2-6 to the top-seeded Chinese opponent.

The Chengdu event, which runs from November 24–29 at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre, offers the men's and women's singles winners wild card entry into the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.

The Indian's path had been clouded earlier by visa uncertainty. His initial application to enter China was rejected, prompting Nagal to publicly appeal to Chinese officials.

The issue was later resolved, and he was cleared to travel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
'It Was A Complete Surrender By India'
'It Was A Complete Surrender By India'
'Bloody proud of the team': Bavuma hails Proteas
'Bloody proud of the team': Bavuma hails Proteas
South Africa humiliate India in Guwahati; sweep series 2-0
South Africa humiliate India in Guwahati; sweep series 2-0
What's Kohli Doing In Dhoni's Hometown?
What's Kohli Doing In Dhoni's Hometown?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

VIDEOS

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM Siddaramaiah0:24

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM...

Caravan Bus service will start soon, tourists will get the comfort of a moving hotel, know its special features3:41

Caravan Bus service will start soon, tourists will get...

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar speaks on Bihars mission to curb mafias1:19

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO