Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 27, 2025 16:54 IST

India suffered a second Test series loss at home in 12 months after being swept by South Africa 2-0 in the just concluded two-match Test series

IMAGE: India suffered a second Test series loss at home in 12 months after being swept by South Africa 2-0 in the just concluded two-match Test series. Photograph: BCCI

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has made a couple of suggestions to India to help improve their Test performance.

India were swept 2-0 by WTC champions South Africa in the just concluded Test series at home.

In a span of 12 months, India's fortress has twice been breached, first whitewashed 3-0 by Zealand and then2-0 sweep by South Africa now. 

In what comes a suggestion to remedy this problem, Gibbs wrote on X, 'Shorten IPL and play more test cricket.'

 

India succumbed to their second series loss at home on Wednesday after South African spinner Simon Harmer and all-rounder Marco Jansen handed the Proteas a massive 408-run win over India, to seal a 2-0 series win, their first in India since 2000.

Throughout the Test series, Indian batters struggled against a strong South African bowling attack. Indian batters averaged just 15.23 across the two-match Test series against South Africa.

This is also the second-lowest average for Team India in any Test series, after their 12.42 average during the New Zealand series at home in 2002/03.

Adding to the woes, the hosts failed to score a single century in both Test matches against South Africa. This is only the third instance after the New Zealand series in 1969/70 and 1995/96 that there were no individual hundreds in the home Test series for India.

India now finds its World Test Championship (WTC) final chances under serious threat for the second successive cycle.

 

