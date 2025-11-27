HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » U-19 Tri-series: India A suffer second loss to Afghanistan!

U-19 Tri-series: India A suffer second loss to Afghanistan!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 27, 2025 17:43 IST

x

India captain Vihaan Malhotra had won the toss and elected to bowl in the Under-19 Tri series match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Thursday

IMAGE: India captain Vihaan Malhotra had won the toss and elected to bowl in the Under-19 Tri series match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

V K Vineeth's fighting fifty went in vain as India A suffered a 65-run loss to Afghanistan in an inconsequential final league match of the Under-19 Tri-Series in Bengaluru on Thursday.

This was India A's second defeat in the tournament, having earlier gone down to the same opponents by six wickets on November 1.

 

Skipper Mahboob Khan (50) and Azizullah Miakhil (60) struck solid half-centuries to guide Afghanistan to a competitive 233 for eight after being sent in to bat.

In reply, India were bowled out for 168 in 30.2 overs, despite a strong 62-ball 63 from Vineeth, studded with 11 fours and a six.

The chase began disastrously as opener Wafi Diamond Kachchi was run out by Azizullah Miakhil off the very first ball. Pacer Abdul Aziz (3/48) then rattled the top order, cleaning up Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani for a duck to leave India A reeling at 0 for 2.

Skipper Vihaan Malhotra (13) was dismissed in the fourth over by medium pacer Salam Khan (3/35), who also removed Abhigyan Kundu (12) and Mohamed Enaam (1), reducing India A to 85 for five inside 11 overs.

Left-arm spinner Roohullah Arab piled on the misery, dismissing Kanishk Chouhan (16) and the set Vineeth in the 21st and 23rd overs to all but end India's resistance.

Earlier, Afghan openers Khalid Ahmadzai (30) and Osman Sadat (9) made a cautious start, adding 39 before three quick wickets saw them slump to 54 for three.

Another setback at 83 for four brought Mahboob and Azizullah together, and the pair added 87 valuable runs to stabilise the innings.

Afghanistan slipped to 199 for eight in the 47th over, but Nooristani Omarzai (28) and Abdul Aziz (15) stitched an unbeaten 34-run stand off just 21 balls for the ninth wicket to lift them past 230.

India A will meet Afghanistan once again in the final on November 30.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nagal knocked out of Aus Open wild card play-off tourney
Nagal knocked out of Aus Open wild card play-off tourney
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gavaskar Hits Back At Gambhir's Critics
Gavaskar Hits Back At Gambhir's Critics
Rohit back as World No 1 batter in ODIs
Rohit back as World No 1 batter in ODIs
SMAT: Rahane, Surya dazzle in Mumbai's dominant win
SMAT: Rahane, Surya dazzle in Mumbai's dominant win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

VIDEOS

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM Siddaramaiah0:24

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM...

Centre creating pressure on BLOs SPs Ashutosh Verma backs Mamatas attack on Centre over SIR2:26

Centre creating pressure on BLOs SPs Ashutosh Verma backs...

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar speaks on Bihars mission to curb mafias1:19

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO