DC's Parth Jindal wants home and away format in WPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 27, 2025 18:35 IST

'That would be ideal for the fans, for the game, and for the growth of the WPL.'

Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal. Photograph: X

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal sees "one or two new teams" being added to the Women's Premier League in the near future, allowing the BCCI to move to the "ideal" home and away format.

For the first three seasons and the upcoming fourth one, the BCCI has stuck to the caravan format with the five-team tournament being held in two to four cities.

The fourth edition will be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from January 9.

Responding to a PTI query, Jindal said he would love to see home and away format in the WPL just like they have it in the established IPL.

 

"We would love to see the WPL home and away as well, this caravan format is okay, but it's not ideal. I'm sure that the BCCI is working on it. The amount of time that they get is very short and that's why in order to, to fit the WPL within this window but I hope we get a bigger longer window for the WPL going forward," said Jindal.

"And it is imminent that, either one or two new teams will come in at some point. And that's why I think the cycle is such a short cycle with two WPLs over 14 months.

"So I'm pretty sure that the BCCI is planning on adding a team, and maybe with that addition, we move home and away. That would be ideal for the fans, for the game, and for the growth of the WPL," he added.

Jindal feels the recent Women's ODI World Cup win will push the sport's popularity to unprecedented levels. He is pleased that he invested in WPL at the right time.

"Three years ago, we all owners took a leap of faith into the women's game and we're so thrilled that we did that. And for us, when the bidding happened, we were very clear that this is a spot that is only going to go from strength to strength.

"I wrote it in one of my tweets as well that this World Cup win in 2025 is the 1983 movement for women's cricket. The interest in the WPL this season is going to be like it's never been before," Jindal said.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
